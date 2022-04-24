Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Bajrang Muni Das, who got the bail after making mass sexual assault threats against Muslim women on April 2 has said that he was “ready to go to jail for religion and saffron a 100 times”.

Muni, who spoke to the media persons after his release from the jail said that he has no remorse over his statement. He also said that if he has to go to jail for “religion and saffron, I am ready for it 100 times”. “Whatever I said was for the protection of religion and Hindu women," he said. Muni added that if in future he has to sacrifice his “life for my religion, I am ready for it”.

Muni was arrested after his video threatening Muslim women of mass rape went viral on social media. In the two-minute video of the speech made outside a mosque, he could be heard using the term “jehadi” to refer to a community and threatening them if any Hindu girl is harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.

The National Commission for Women had also taken cognizance of his hate speech. Commission's chairperson Rekha Sharma had also written a letter to the Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh to immediately intervene in the matter and register an FIR against Mahant. Muni was arrested under sections 153 (A), 354 (A), 298 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the local court.

Also read: FIR filed against seer for hate speech in UP