Lucknow: A Salman Khan lookalike was arrested in Lucknow for disturbing the peace while making a reel (short video) for social media. Azam Ansari was making the reel at the Clock Tower on Sunday night. It led to a massive traffic jam as a huge crowd gathered to see the duplicate of the Bollywood actor. After a complaint by some commuters, the Thakurganj police booked Ansari, under Sector 151 for breaching the peace. Ansari is a content creator on Instagram with more than 75,000 followers. Huge crowds often throng to witness him perform and make reels.

ANI