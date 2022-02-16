Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah Wednesday demanded that a sedition case be filed against the state rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa for his controversial remarks against the national flag.

Last week, Eshwarappa had said that "not now but in the future saffron flag may become the national flag". "He has no right to continue as a Minister after what he has said," said Siddaramaiah demanding that the BJP minister be sacked. He pointed out that sedition cases were filed against farmers for hoisting flags at the Red Fort and the same should be done in the case of Eshwarappa.

Replying to Siddaramaiah's demand, Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhu Swamy, in the Assembly, said, "Eshwarappa was asked by media if a saffron flag would be hoisted on Red Fort. In response, he said 'maybe, one day'. For us the national flag is our flag."

