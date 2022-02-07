Ludhiana (Punjab): After the row over the breach in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been at the receiving end of a security breach in Punjab.

Security agencies were thrown into a tizzy by the lapse in the security of Rahul Gandhi in Punjab.

Rahul went to Ludhiana to announce the Chief Minister face of the Congress for the ensuing Punjab Assembly polls. On his way from Halwara to Hyatt Regency in Ludhiana, when his car reached near Harshila Resort, Rahul Gandhi was accepting the greetings by opening the car. In the meantime, a youth threw a flag towards the car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling.

After this, Rahul Gandhi closed his car windows. Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar was driving the car at the time of the incident, while Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu were sitting behind him.

After the incident, all the officers posted in the security were stunned. It is said that the youth who threw the flag was a worker of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) and in a fit of rage, threw the flag towards Rahul Gandhi. He is said to be a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

It may be recalled that Narendra Modi came to address a poll rally in Ferozepur of Punjab on January 5. Due to bad weather, he left Bathinda airport by road, but due to roadblock near Pyareana village in Ferozepur, he was stranded on the flyover for about 20 minutes, and then his convoy returned. A

Responding soon after, he told the officers to thank his Chief Minister Channi that "I have been able to return alive till Bathinda airport." The Union Home Ministry had called it a lapse in the security of the PM. However, Congress, including CM Channi, called it a conspiracy to defame Punjab.

