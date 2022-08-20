Siliguri (West Bengal): In an unfortunate incident, a night security guard of Ghogomali Girls High School hung himself to death in Ward No. 37 of Siliguri Municipality on Saturday morning. “The young man was working as a security guard in our school for about 3-4 months. The school's main gate was closed when I came in. I called him over the phone but in vain. Then we called the police. Later, his body was recovered,” the school’s in charge and teacher Devyani Ghosh Das, said.

According to the police, the students of the school scaled the boundary walls of the school after the entrance gate did not open past the school opening time. The students discovered the security guard, Alok Das hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the classrooms. Bhaktinagar police reached the spot after receiving information from teachers. The school administration announced a holiday and an administration official said, "the main gate of the school was seen closed. Security guard Alok Das wasn’t available on the phone and the teachers and students were kept waiting outside."

According to school sources, the deceased youth, Alok Das, is a resident of Gangarampur. During the day, he worked in a city-based jewelry shop and used to work as a security guard at night in the school. He was employed for three months. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.