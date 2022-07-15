Palamu (Jharkhand): Security forces have foiled a plan of Naxalites to make missiles using the IED technology in the Chhakarbandha area on the Jharkhand-Bihar border. They found the remnants of the missile and said that the Maoists were making missiles. "The success of the Maoists in their nefarious designs will be known only after a thorough investigation of the remains is completed," sources said.

Security forces have also recovered some incriminating documents in this connection. It is being said that Naxal leader Commander Ajit Oraon alias Charles was developing the missile in Chhakarbandha. A Maoist commander who surrendered to security agencies said that the missile used to go straight up after which they could not change its direction.

Also read: Maoists set ablaze 8 vehicles of construction company in Jharkhand's Latehar

The Maoists have been developing the missile through YouTube and the Internet, he said. However, the plans have been foiled for now after security forces cracked down on their hideouts. After this operation, the Maoists in Chhakarbandha fled. Significantly, Chhakarbandha is said to be a safe hideout of Maoists. According to sources, security forces have recovered and destroyed more than 500 landmines in ​​Chhakarbandha while four bunkers were also uncovered. Several quintals of grain and Naxal material were also recovered from the bunkers.