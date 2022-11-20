Latehar: A security team comprising CRPF and state police seized 120 tiffin bombs, an ID bomb, codex wire and other materials from bunkers during the 'Operation Octopus' carried out at Budha Pahar, located on the border of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. On a tip-off, a joint team of security forces led by Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar carried out the search operation and unearthed the dump of the Maoists and recovered a huge cache of explosives.

Budha Pahar is known as the safe zone of the Maoists where the organisation’s top leaders meet to chalk out their plans for disruptive activities in the state. For a couple of months, security forces have been continuously carrying out similar search operations and unearthed several hideouts and dumps in the region.