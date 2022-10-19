Bastar: Security forces involved in anti-Naxal operations have recovered an 'Annual Budget Sheet 2021' of Naxalite which has a detailed record of expenditures made by Naxalites in the year 2021. Security forces recovered the budget sheet after an encounter with Naxalites on the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh.

According to the budget, the maximum expenditure of Rs 6 lakh was spent on medicine and treatment. Inspector General, Bastar Range Sundarraj P said, "the budget details of NBT (North Bastar Team Division) of the Naxalites mentions a total sum of Rs 35 lakh out of which Rs 29 lakh has been spent, while 5 lakh is shown as the remaining amount. The record mentions the expenditure of 6 lakh on medicine and treatment while 2 lakhs on arms and ammunition."

Apart from this, the Naxalites spent 4 lakh on uniforms and other equipment, 11 thousand rupees on smoking, and 1 lakh 20 thousand on the purchase of civil clothes. 3 lakhs on ration and food items and 3 lakhs more on the promotion of the organization. 52 thousand on conventions and meetings while 2 lakh 10 thousand on equipment and e-equipments.

According to the IG, this budget belongs to only one division, Bastar region has 8 similar divisions and 2 sub-divisions, so accordingly, their budget is in crores. Naxalites recover this amount by intimidating people. Efforts are being made by the police that the Naxalites cannot extort money from any contractor, common man, or from a farmer in the Bastar region, for this the police are trying to weaken their organization.