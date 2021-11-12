Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh): In a major breakthrough, the 38th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Chhattisgarh Police seized firearms, IED components and Maoist literature in the forest of Budhanchapar in Rajnandgaon region of Chhattisgarh's, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The operation was carried out based on tip-off, the police said. The whole operation was coordinated by the Sector Headquarters of the ITBP and the troops deployed at Bortalav Company Operating Base of the force.

The ITBP is deployed in Chhattisgarh since 2009. Presently, ITBP's eight Battalions are deployed in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts. From 2015 onwards, ITBP was deployed in two more Maoist-infested states--Narayanpur and Kondagaon--besides its anti-Maoist operations, the ITBP is also putting efforts to bring the youth into the mainstream and provide skill enhancement as well as sports training. The force is also learning the local 'Halbi' language to make proper communication with locals.

