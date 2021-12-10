Bijapur: In a joint operation conducted by CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) and police forces, Maoist Benjamin Mohan was arrested from the jungles of Eaimpur under Pamer police station area of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

According to sources, he was involved in an attack on a security forces camp at Dharmavaram on September 27, 2021. After his arrest, Benjamin Mohan was produced before a local court at Bijapur, from where he was sent to jail.

The continuous search operations helped security forces to nab Benjamin.