Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): A major terror act was averted as the Jammu & Kashmir police defused an IED weighing 10 to 12 kg at Beihgund in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night. The bomb disposal squad neutralised and recovered the improvised explosive device (IED) without causing any damage. On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in the Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it in situ. A major #terror incident averted," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The Kashmir zone police tweeted that a major terror incident has been averted. Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that the militants' bid to trigger a major detonation in Chandrigam was foiled successfully. On being informed, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot, defused the explosive and moved it to a safe place.