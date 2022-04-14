Jammu: Security forces averted a major incident by defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Ghat area of Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district late Wednesday evening, reports said on Thursday.

As per the reports, information about the suspicious material was received by the police after which the police and CRPF rushed to the spot and sealed the area. As the security forces approached the suspected area, it was found that an IED was lying there in a bag. The explosive was defused by the security forces as per the reports. The police launched investigation into the matter.

