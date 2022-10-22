Ramban (J&K): Security forces on Saturday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said. Acting on specific information about the presence of arms and ammunition in a remote forested area in Khari tehsil of Ramban, the police and the Army launched a joint search operation there, they said.

A militant hideout was unearthed and ammunition and explosive material were recovered, the officials said. The arms and ammunition recovered include Ak-47 rounds- 310 (rusted condition), 9mm rounds 30 in number (rusted condition), a 9mm Magazine, six Ak-47 magazines (rusted condition), one grenade, one Tape Recorder (rusted), one Handset with antenna (rusted condition), two cassettes, three Battery terminals, one negative photo-film (rusted/damaged), five pencil cells, one plastic can (broken/rusted), one pocket diary, one roll of Cooper wire (damaged), one blade, and one Bennet. A case under the Arms Act was registered at police station Banihal in this regard, the officials said.