Srinagar: Security forces in north Kashmir on Saturday arrested two men in the Lolab area of Kupwara district saying the two were "planning to join terror ranks".

In a statement issued this afternoon, a police spokesman identified the accused duo as Rashid Ahmad Peer, son of Abdul Ahad Peer of Tekipora, Lolab and Adil Hussain Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Shat Muqam, Lolab. The two were apprehended by Kupwara Police along with 28 RR in a joint operation in Lolab.

“Both the individuals were indulged in anti-national activities and were planning to join terror ranks, in order to revive terrorism in the area besides providing active support to militants, ” police said.

As per police, the individuals "came under the observation of the security forces when they were found suspicious in their movement and pro-terrorism activity on social media platform".

“Based on the inputs developed by the police, the duo was apprehended and put to sustained questioning. During the course of the investigation, incriminating material including posters, photographs, videos, and contents of the conversation with active terrorists and terrorist handlers from across were recovered from the mobile phones of both the individuals, ”police said.

A case under FIR number 07/2022, under relevant sections, has been registered at Police Station Sogam against them & the investigation in the case is under progress, police said, adding that the "timely joint efforts of security forces resulted in averting major incident in the area, which has witnessed peace for the past two-three years".