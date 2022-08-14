New Delhi: In view of the 76th Independence Day celebration on Monday, security has been stepped up across the national capital with more than 10,000 personnel manning the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country. From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover and deployment of over 400 kite catchers and fliers, security forces have left no stone unturned to ensure protection at the historic fort, where 7,000 invitees are expected to gather for the event.

The Delhi Police is making constant attempts to ensure impregnable security in the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day, by keeping an eye on the potential terror modules and "anti-social elements" in the city, the police said on Sunday.

The security and vigilance has been tightened at all the eight borders of Delhi as well as the busy markets of the city. The security near the Red Fort has been beefed up with many layers of protection as the inputs received from International Border are not only specific but are considered strong enough. Further, a 5km area around the Red Fort has been demarcated as 'no kite flying zone' until the tricolour is hoisted.

On Friday, the Delhi Police had recovered over 2,200 live cartridges near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal and arrested six people in this connection. Police are also carrying out massive checks for Improvised Explosive Devices. The personnel have been briefed about adequate security, training and deployment as per plans.

Security beefed up in Delhi, anti drone system in place as nation gears up for 76th Independence Day

For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the police personnel have deployed anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL). The Red Fort is shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from the Drones, as it is another threat apart from the Technological dangers for security.

The police personnel are also taught the ways to combat suspected objects flying in the sky, the police said. The police received some specifically strong alerts concerning the security in Delhi on August 15. The Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert for a terrorist attack in the city on Monday. It has been informed that on the basis of the interrogation with the terrorists nabbed from different states including Punjab, a number of Drones from the Pakistan border-- carrying numerous Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs)-- have reached various parts of the country.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had said provisions of Section 144 have already been instituted in Delhi. Anyone seen flying kites, balloons or Chinese lanterns from August 13 to August 15 till the end of the programme at Red Fort will be punished. "Kite catchers have been deployed with necessary equipment on strategic locations and they will prevent any kind of kite, balloon and Chinese lanterns from reaching the function area. Radars will be deployed to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms and manned or unmanned flying objects," Pathak said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address in 2017, a kite had landed just below the podium. The prime minister had, however, continued with his speech unfazed. Around 1,000 high-specification cameras have been installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras will also help monitor the VVIP route to the monument, police said.

In another alert, it was revealed that deadly weapons including Pistol, Hand Grenades, and AK 47 have been sent to India with the help of Drones from Pakistan. The Police further, quoting the Intelligence forces, said that the terrorists can also lead to several lone wolf attacks on Independence Day. In the attack, a single person can attack the mob with a sharp-edged weapon or a big vehicle.

The police have completely banned the flying of Kites (for as long as the Independence Day programme continues) around the Red Fort after the alert regarding some terrorist attack via a flying object like a kite was issued to the police by the agencies.

Delhi Police has further received another input to be vigilant as some suspicious object put along with the crutches can attack the Fort, hence the police have been advised to ensure a very strong screening. "The terror outfits namely SFJ, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), ISIS Khurasan Module are planning to conduct a massive attack during August 15," Intelligence agencies informed the police.

The police are also keeping a vigilant eye over suspicious activities and persons as the terror modules are also involving local criminals. This year, special kind of Alarm Cameras are installed around the Red Fort, which starts alarming the nearby stationed police personnel of any suspected movement.

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities who are expected to arrive at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people are also likely to attend the programme, hence the police have installed 1,000 cameras with high-resolution quality in the nearby areas. (Agency inputs)