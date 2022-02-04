New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi will visit Hyderabad tomorrow. He will reach Begumpet Airport on a special flight at 2 PM and then arrive at the ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics) campus in a helicopter to attend the golden jubilee celebration of the institute. After this, he will leave for Srirama nagaram at Muchintal, Rangareddy District, to participate in the Millennium celebrations of Ramanujacharya. He will then inaugurate the 'Statue of Equality'. After this, he will travel to Shamshabad Airport by road and return to Delhi in a special plane.

Hyderabad police have set up a strong security force ahead of PM Modi's visit. Around, 7,000 police personnel have been deployed on duty for Prime Minister's security. Special security measures have also been set up in Srirama nagaram. SPG officers who are in the charge of PM's security are reviewing the security measures in Hyderabad with Telangana police.

In view of the recent incident of blocking the Prime Minister's convoy in Punjab, police are taking all precautionary measures. police will control the traffic and take safety measures in Shamshabad airport route at the time of PM's departure. Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar has already discussed the security and traffic arrangements with DGP and other senior police officials.