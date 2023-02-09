Patna: Security has been stepped up in Bihar's Bhagalpur as the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, is expected to visit the city on Friday. Threats have been issued from terror outfits operated by ISI and the proscribed organizations such as CPI(Maoist) against the RSS chief, police said. Bhagalpur district and police administration have been acting on intelligence inputs provided by Bihar police headquarters in Patna.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar said, "Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the light of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Bhagalpur visit on Friday. We are working on foolproof security arrangements following the issuance of alerts by police headquarters at Patna. Policemen have intensified patrolling in different parts of the city."

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhananjay Kumar said, "Security personnel will be deployed at several vantage points of the city. We are also keeping vigil on any suspicious activities or movements with the help of CCTV cameras. Policemen in civil dress will also be deployed in different parts of the city. Besides, patrolling on the Ganga river has also been intensified."

"We are also keeping an eye on visitors checking into city hotels or suspicious movement at the bus stands or other places. Gathering of anti-social elements along the banks of Ganga river close to Maharshi Mehi Ashram will be under the close of the police personnel," said the SDM. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting the Ashram for the inauguration of the newly constructed building.

On February 10, late Sadhguru Maharshi Mehi's newly constructed residence will be thrown open for public viewing. Besides, a poster will also be released for the upcoming documentary which is being made on Paramhans Maharshi Mehi. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the chief guest on the occasion. A large number of people from various walks of life are expected to attend the event.