Nagpur: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists conducted a recce and took photographs of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra, said Nagpur Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday. Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in collaboration with central agencies is investigating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters recce case.

After surveying the Sangh's headquarters, where Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat resides along with other top RSS officials, they proceeded to Hedgewar Bhavan in Reshimbagh, he added. After the police received information regarding the survey, security at both these places was tightened "We have beefed up the security around the headquarters and all agencies are on high alert," he adds.

Nagpur city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar comments regarding the reiki case

Meanwhile, one of the members has been arrested in connection with the case. Kumar also said that the ATS is playing an important role in the investigation. In custody, terrorist Raees Ahmed Asad Ullah Sheikh, who was arrested by the security agencies last month, had disclosed that he had done a recce at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Nagpur Police is also trying to detain Jaish member Rais Ahmed Asad Ullah Sheikh to get more information on this case.

