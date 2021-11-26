New Delhi: Security at the Delhi borders have been tightened up as farmers plans various programmes today to mark the first anniversary of their protest against Farm Bill. A large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP have started pouring in at the Delhi borders to mark the occasion. According to the police officials, the security at the borders will be stringent and officers from paramilitary forces will also be deployed at the sites of protests.

The unwavering protests, that were held at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders in Delhi, softened a bit after the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 24. However, several farmers leaders as well as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have confirmed that the protests will continue until all their demands are met, including a legal guarantee on the MSPs.

Apart from Delhi, several protests have been planned in different parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh. Farmer Unions will also hold tractor rallies in Raipur and Ranchi, similar to the one being held at the Parliament office by the SKM.

Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi, told the sources that police security is being used in order to avoid any unwanted problems, and that this has been discussed with the farmer leaders in a meeting held on Thursday. He also said that he expects co-operation from the protesting farmers and if any of them try to cross the border or break any rules, strict action will be taken against them.

The proposed farm laws were repealed after a year long protest, which has weakened the farmers' trust into the system. Around 40 unions of the protesting farmers expressed their concerns saying, 'the fact that the protests went on for so long before the laws were repealed, shows how insensitive the government is towards its working class citizens.' They further added that these protests have become one of the longest protests in the history of the world, with a solidarity of crores of people from even the smallest parts of the country, and the death of more than 600 protesters.

