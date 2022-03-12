Patna: The Intelligence Department has issued a security alert in Bihar's capital Patna over illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers. The alert comes a week after 16 people died in a powerful explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in Bhagalpur. Two accused have been arrested in the case. In an alert issued to the IG and DIGs of all the zones, including the SP and Railway Police of the district, the Intelligence Department said that the explosives could be used by criminals and anti-national elements to carry out their nefarious designs that could pose threat to life and property.

The IB said the illegal trade of firecrackers can be harmful to the security of the state saying inputs indicate that Pakistan-based terrorist operatives are looking for local supply channels and networks to carry out sabotage activities. The presence of sleeper cells and their reach in Bihar has been manifested in various violent incidents and blasts in the past, including the Bodh Gaya blast and Gandhi Maidan Patna blast.

The IB further said that inputs have also indicated that terrorist elements may use fabricated IEDs in tiffin boxes to carry out violent activities in interior areas while easy availability of explosive material and persons having expertise in handling explosive material can also be exploited by terrorist elements to cause massive damage and loss of life and property in Bihar. Pertinently, the blast that took place on March 3 in which 16 people died was so strong that four houses collapsed in the vicinity while many other houses were badly damaged.

A team of ATS district police are investigating the case and two accused named Mohammad Azad, who surrendered and Ashish Gupta an alleged gunpowder supplier have been arrested. Further investigation into the case is going on.

Read: Railway operations disrupted after bomb found on tracks in Bihar