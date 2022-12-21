Thiruvananthapuram: Security agencies are seeking to ascertain the motives of a family which left their home in Kerala six months ago and is suspected to have gone to Yemen, perceived to be a hotbed of extremely religious groups. A police officer, who is investigating the matter locally, said the family comprising husband, wife and their four children had been staying in Dubai for the past 12 years for job purpose.

They had visited their homes in Kasaragod district six months ago following a death in their family. Thereafter, they are suspected to have travelled to Yemen, he said. "Any illegal movement of Indian citizens to the countries like Yemen is a matter to be reported (officially). The intention of the family which is suspected to have travelled to Yemen is not known", the police officer told PTI.

Both the man and his wife are MBA graduates from Bengaluru and their children are aged one, two, eight and 12 years, he said. Responding to a query, the police officer said it cannot be categorically stated they have gone to the West Asian nation after being attracted to the ideology of Islamic State (IS) terror group.

"There could be religious reasons as well in their disappearance from the country. Some religious institutions in Yemen are the favourite destinations of extremely religious persons," the officer said. In the past, the state police had said many individuals from Kerala were suspected to have joined the IS over the years. (PTI)