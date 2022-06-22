New Delhi: Security agencies have zeroed in on four top Maoist leaders suspected to be the masterminds behind Tuesday's Naupada attack in Odisha where three CRPF bravehearts have lost their lives. A senior official from the intelligence grid told ETV Bharat in New Delhi on Wednesday that the attack was carried out by the Guddu alias Joyram gang of the red ultras.

"Although the operation was carried out by the Guddu gang, the entire conspiracy was hatched by top Maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy alias Murali," the official said. A note from the intelligence grid said that CPI (Maoists) of Manipur-Naupada division led by Guddu (SCM), secretary of MN Division were noticed to be moving in the Manipur police station limits area of Chhattisgarh, bordering to PS Boden of district Naupada. After a long silence, a top Maoist cadre of the Manipur-Naupada division has marked his presence in the area.

In fact, security agencies have issued an alert against four top Maoist leaders who are active in Odisha. "A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits," the official said. Apart from Malla Raji Reddy and Guddu, an alert has also been sounded against two more insurgents including Ramachandra alias Kartik and Jadi Venkati alias Suresh.

While Ramachandra hails from Andhra Pradesh, and Guddu hails from Chhattisgarh, the other two hail from Telangana. On Tuesday, three CRPF personnel of 19 Battalion lost their lives while they were deployed for patrolling duty near Sahajpani village at Naupada were attacked by Maoists at around 2:30 p.m. The deceased were ASI Shishu Pal Singh, constable Dharmendra Kumar Singh and ASI Shiv Lal. The Maoists decamped with three AK (M) 47 series rifles from the deceased.