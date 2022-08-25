Chennai: Citing the arrest of 10 Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the Centre to take steps for their release and free all the 94 boats in the neighbouring country's custody.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin drew his attention to the arrest of 10 Indian fishermen and the seizure of their mechanised fishing boats on August 22 by the Sri Lankan Navy. These fishermen hailed from Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu.

"This is the fifth such instance since June and these incidents continue unabated intimidating the fishermen and hampering their livelihoods."

Currently, 94 Tamil Nadu fishing boats are under the custody of Sri Lanka. The apprehended Tamil Nadu fishermen were released on the condition that the owner of the boat should appear before the Sri Lankan court in person to claim the ownership of the boat.

This is, however, not feasible considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka and therefore exemption from personal appearance may be sought for the boat owners, the Chief Minister said."I request you to press for the early release of all the fishermen and fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy," he said. (PTI)