Agartala (Tripura): The local administration in Agartala has imposed restrictions on public movement under Section 144 in Nandannagar’s Thanda Kalibari area after a right-wing group allegedly tried to encroach on a graveyard belonging to the minority community.

Sadar sub-divisional Magistrate imposed Section 144 after protests and violence broke out in the Thanda Kali Bari area in Nandannagar on the outskirts of Agartala city. "A report has been received from the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex regarding prevalence of high tension and apprehension of breach of peace at Nandanagar near the Thanda Kalibari area due to communal disharmony. It is apprehended that there is every possibility of further Law & Order," the order reads.

According to the protestors, the activists of Hindu Yuva Vahini erected a Shiva temple overnight at the graveyard. Meanwhile, the Sadar SDM has requested the Sub-Divisional Police Officer to promulgate prohibitory orders to maintain Law and Order. “Based on the report, I am satisfied that there is an urgent need of issue of Prohibitory Order to maintain public tranquility otherwise there may be deterioration of Law & Order. The Order shall remain in force from 11:00 am of 5th July till further order within the area specified above”, the order reads.