Srinagar: In absence of an elected assembly, Jammu and Kashmir will not vote in the Presidential elections slated for July 18. This is for the second time since the 90s that the state won't have an elected Legislative Assembly to vote in the high-level poll. Between 1990 and 1996, Jammu and Kashmir, then a state, was under the president's rule for six years.

In 1992, Jammu and Kashmiri did not vote in absence of elected MLAs. Since 2019, the state is under the president's rule under Lieutenant Governor after the state was downgraded and divided into two union territories. The erstwhile J&K Assembly had 87 elected MLAs who would vote in the presidential election. However, at present, only the five elected Parliamentarians -- two from the ruling BJP and three from National Conference -- are going to vote in the polls.

National Conference is yet to finalize a decision and is most likely voting for an opposition-supported candidate. The Election Commission of India which announced the polls for July 18, won't be setting up any polling station in J&K, and all five MPs from the UT will cast their votes at Room No.63, 1st Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, where elected MPs of both the Houses are entitled to vote.

Also read: Govt must ensure prompt, independent probe into unlawful civilian killings in Kashmir: Amnesty

In the last presidential elections, NC had supported opposition UPA candidate Meira Kumar while PDP voted in favour of BJP-led NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind as it was then in the coalition government with BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. Kovind's term will end on July 25 and the new president will take over on the same date.