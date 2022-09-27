New Delhi: The second round of raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI) leadership and functionaries started on Tuesday in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The raids are being conducted by the Central agencies and the State Police forces, official sources said.

As many as 25 persons linked with the PFI have been detained from Assam on Tuesday, police sources said. Police sources said that while the highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara, five in Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj.

Official sources said that joint raids by Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh areas adding that 30 persons have been detained.

Police sources said that the raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police."We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI," they added.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far.No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.

As for Uttar Pradesh, the State ATS and STF in a joint operation took more than a dozen PFI leaders into custody in raids across the state, police sources said. Two persons connected with the PFI were arrested by Nashik Police during the day. "Raids are going on in Malegaon town," said Nashik Police.

As for Gujarat at least 10 people have been detained in the state for interrogation over alleged links with the PFI. Official sources said that the raids are being conducted by a joint team of the state Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Police detained over 40 PFI workers during raids in several districts across the state. Police sources said that the concerned PFI workers were illegally raising funds from abroad for providing support to unlawful activities.

According to police sources, the raids are being conducted under the supervision of ADGP Law and Order ADGP Alok Kumar. They also said that the raids in the districts are being led by concerned SPs adding that further details of the operation can only be known after the raids are complete. (with Agency inputs)