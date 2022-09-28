Hyderabad/Chandigarh: Following the controversial Khalistan referendum in Brampton earlier this month, Sikhs for Justice Legal Advisor Gurpantwat Singh Pannu on Wednesday put out another statement, informing the second phase of the referendum on November 6. The video statement sees Pannu calling members of the community.

"Khalistan referendum is a democratic and peaceful process, which is why it is going to continue," Pannu says, before offering his salutations. "Despite the fear and hate-mongering of the Modi regime reaching the shores of Canada, the second phase of the Khalistan referendum will be held on November 6 in Toronto.

November, 1984 is the time when the Indian regime committed genocide, killing off more than 30,000 Sikhs. They wanted to make sure that those persecuted do not seek right to self-determination," the community leader is seen saying.

"Students from Punjab who are facing pressure from the Indian government, we say this to you: If the Indian regime tries to pressurize you, we will assist you with legal assistance," he further notes.

Also on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi addressed the issue, calling it "a farcical exercise organized by extremist and extremist elements," adding, "You are all aware of the history of violence in this regard."