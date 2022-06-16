Guwahati(Assam): Three people died in flood and landslide incidents in Dima Hasao district in Assam, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority. In the second phase of the flood this year several districts of Assam have submerged due to incessant rainfall triggering a flood-like situation in several parts of Guwahati, including Rukmini Gaon, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, and Zoo Road areas.

Disruption in the hill district of Dima Hasao region as unprecedented rains caused floods and landslides in the area with IMD predicting heavy rainfall till June 17, respite looks yet away. According to the report sent by the Assam disaster management Authority, at least 18 districts are affected by floods of the river Brahmaputra and its tributaries and the Manas river is flowing above the danger level.

As per the report, about 74116 persons were affected by the flood. One person died in a flood in the Bajali district. In the Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district, two people lost their lives, and in Guwahati city, two persons were injured in a landslide. Kamrup Metro, Dima Hassao, Goalpara, and in some other places landslides occurred due to heavy rainfall. The meteorology department predicts heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal till Friday. Due to heavy rainfall and flood Kamrup Metro district administration ordered to close schools and colleges for Thursday. Gauhati University also postpones exams due to the flood.