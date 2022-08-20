Chennai: An exquisite 13th-century Chola-era bronze idol of dancing Sambandar - Shaivaite poet-saint - that went missing from the Nadanapureshwarar Sivan temple, Thandanthottam, in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, was found at the Christie's Auction house, the US, the State's Idol Wing CID claimed on Saturday.

The beautifully etched idol of Sambandar dancing on a lotus with his left leg raised and his left hand stretched, is seen clad in a waistband with bells. It is adorned with jewellery decorating his ankles, arms, chest, neck and ears. His almond-shaped eyes, a tall conical headdress adorning his head and supported by a floral mandala, with a smooth dusky patina overall, brings out the sheer mastery of the craftsman.

This is the second idol traced to the US after an idol of Goddess Parvathi from the same Thandanthottam temple was traced to the country, recently, the police said. Following a complaint from K Vasu in 2019, that 5 idols: Sambandar, Krishna kalinga-narthana, Ayyanar, Agasthiyar and Parvati idol of Nadanapureshwarar Sivan temple, were stolen in May 1971, the idol Wing CID registered a case and expedited the investigation.

According to the Idol Wing police, Inspector Indira traced the missing dancing Sambandar idol to be on display on the website of Christie's Auction house. Experts confirmed the findings of the wing indicating that the burgled idol of Sambandar was purchased by Christies.com USA which got accessed in their records and was later sold.

The idol wing has now sent a letter requesting Christie's to return the idol. "The wing has taken steps to bring Sambandar idol to India by proving the ownership through documents," a release said. Once retrieved, the idol would be restored to the Nadanapureshwarar Sivan temple, the idol wing said. (PTI)