Mangaluru (Karnataka): Another luxury cruise ship 'Seven Seas Explore' arrived at New Mangaluru port from the Marshall Islands on Friday. This is the second ship to arrive here post Covid-19 pandemic in the past 1 week.

The cruise graced the port with 686 passengers and 552 crew members on board. The Regent ship has a length of 223.74 m and is 48 m wide. The ship came ashore at 7 AM in the morning and the passengers were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival.

The luxury ship en route to the Maldives from Qatar port had earlier berthed in Mormagoa before arriving at the New Mangaluru port. The port authorities had made all preparations to welcome the crew and passengers in a grand way. Buses, cars, and prepaid taxis were arranged for the passengers who disembarked from the ship for sightseeing.

The passengers were taken to Kudroli Srikshetra, Kadri Temple, Saint Aloysius Chapel, the local market, cashew factory, Gomateshwara Statue, Moodabidri's 1000-pillar Basadi. The ship then sailed for its final stop at Male port in the Maldives at 6 pm on Friday.