Srinagar: Security forces Tuesday cordoned off the area and launched a search operation after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in Reshiabad Bangadar area of south Kashmir ​​Anantnag district.

The forces laid siege in the area and blocked all the internal and external routes. Following it an intense search was started and no one was allowed to enter the cordoned area. As per the latest reports, the search operation is going on, but no one has been arrested so far.