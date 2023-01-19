Kishtwar: After the civilian casualties in the Dungri area of Rajouri district, a search operation has been launched by the security forces in the hilly district of Kishtwar and the security personnel is conducting house-to-house searches to intensify anti-militancy activities. The Kishtwar police in a statement said that the security has been tightened ahead of Republic Day after civilian deaths in Rajouri.

SSP Kishtwar Khalil Piswal said that the police are continuing operations at various places across the district. It should be noted that after the civilian deaths in Rajouri, security was beefed up in Jammu province, including Rajouri. Kishtwar has recorded an increase in anti-militancy activities. Security personnel has established checkpoints at various places, while house-to-house searches are also being carried out.

On Thursday, during the search operation, residential houses were also searched in Dachhan and Panjrari areas before Pulmar, a remote area of Kishtwar. The identity cards of the people present in the houses were checked while a complete search of the rooms was also conducted. Earlier on Sunday morning, a search operation turned into an encounter in the Magam area of ​​central Kashmir's Budgam district.

During the search operation, gunshots were heard in the area. The security forces started a search operation in Rudbug village of Magam area in the morning when suddenly the militants hiding opened fire on them triggering an encounter. After the initial exchange of fire, the firing was stopped. Security forces began searching the area with reports saying the militants might have escaped. Earlier, joint teams of Army, Police, and CRPF cordoned off Rudbug and adjoining areas and sealed the entry and exit routes to these areas as well as roads.