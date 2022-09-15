Anantnag: A search operation is being conducted by army and police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening. According to the details, the army received a tip-off about the hiding of militants in the Kalanpura Marhama area, soon after which the army, police and SOG started a siege of the area called Kalanpura.

Meanwhile, a house-to-house searches were being carried out, while the army has cordoned off the entrance and exit of the locality. In this regard, a heavy contingent of security force has been deployed in the area.

More details are awaited.