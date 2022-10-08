Srinagar: Police and security forces Saturday began a search operation to look for hiding militants in ​​the Terij area of ​​south Kashmir's Shopian district. After receiving information about the presence of militants, the escort forces started a search operation in the area.

According to the inputs received, Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly started a house-to-house search operation plugging all the entry and exit points. Forces also set up high beam lights in the village as the search operation was going on. Searches were going on in the area till this report was filed.