Shopian: 44 Rashtriya Rifles CRPF battalion and 14 battalions of Jammu and Kashmir Police jointly cordoned off the Syedpora Pain area of ​​Shopian district of South Kashmir and started a house-to-house search operation after receiving a tip-off on the presence of militants. The personnel have deployed guards on the entry and exit routes of the area and have started a search operation by arranging lights in the village.