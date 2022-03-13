Ganderbal: A search operation by the security forces continued on the second day on Sunday in Serch area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district where a militant was killed in an encounter on Saturday.

While the encounter ended on Saturday, a search operation continues in the area as security forces suspect that more militants might be hiding in the area. The slain militant in the Saturday's encounter was identified as Adil Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan of Badrkand Ganderbal. Khan had gone missing in September 2020 and subsequently joined the LeT.

The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Saturday shortly after Police, 24RR and 118 Bn CRPF cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there. The day saw three separate encounters in which four militants, including a Pakistani commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), were killed and another was arrested.