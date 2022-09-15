Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh): The whereabouts of Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal Pradesh top scale Everest, and his associate Niku Dao, who went missing about a month ago during an expedition to the yet unscaled Mount Khyarisattam in the state, are still unknown.

The two mountaineers had gone missing on August 17 after setting out with seven porters for the expedition on July 27 from Sario-Saria, a village in Sawa circle of East Kameng district.

Nine soldiers and three local mountaineers have now been engaged in the land search for the two mountaineers. A team has already surveyed the first base camp and is on its way to the second one, the official said.

"Search and Rescue efforts of the Indian Army, & the State Administration for the missing mountaineers Tapi Mra & Niku Dao is going on under extremely challenging conditions in the harsh terrain of Arunachal Pradesh," Union Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Thursday.