Pithoragarh: Inclement weather condition in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand has snapped the road links to several vital places. Snowfall and rains, for the past three days, have affected the normal life in the Pithoragarh district. Tourists and local people were found stuck at Dharchula because the road links to other important places have been cut-off.

Jawans of the SDRF on Tuesday morning carried out a relief and rescue operation. Tourists and local people stuck at Dharchula in Pithoragarh district were shifted to safer places, said the source. Tourists visiting Uttarakhand for sightseeing have also been stranded midway due to bad weather, added the source.

Earlier, the SDRF personnel along with police had rescued tourists stranded at Dhanaulti in the Tehri area of Uttarakhand. Tourists were then shifted to safer places.