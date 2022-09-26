Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Five persons were stranded in the midstream when there was a sudden rise in water level in the rainfed river at Sahaspur in Dehradun district of Uttarakhand late on Sunday night. The people found themselves trapped and they took refuge on a raised structure of the river. When police and State Disaster Relief Response Force were informed about the situation, they rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The rescue team had a tough time in evacuating the five persons due to darkness and poor visibility in the area, said sources.

The SDRF teams from Sahastradhara and Dakpathar were deployed in to carry out the rescue operation. When the team reached the spot they were facing a double challenge--poor visibility due to darkness and the rising water level in the river--but the SDRF team members were successful in rescuing the stranded people. The rescued persons expressed gratitude to the SDRF, the source added.