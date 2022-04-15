Palakkad: An activist from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was on Thursday hacked to death in the Elappully area here. The deceased has been identified as Subair, a native of Kuthiyathodu in Palakkad. The incident reportedly happened around the afternoon when Subair was returning from the mosque with his father after the Friday prayers.

As informed by the police officials, the activist was brutally hacked to death after his bike was hit from the rear-end by a group of men in two cars. Both Subair and his father were severely injured in the attack. The locals around rushed them to the district hospital, where Subair succumbed to his injuries, though his father narrowly escaped death.

The local police have taken cognizance of the matter while an investigation is underway. Police suspect that the incident may be politically motivated and likely related to the recent murder of RSS worker Ranjith Sreenivasan. However, none of the officials have confirmed any concrete leads over the matter.

During the preliminary investigation, the police could retrieve a car used by the assailants found abandoned in the Kuthiyathode area. Suspected to be one of the two cars used for the murder, the police seized one while it is suspected that the assailants escaped in the other car.

