New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is going to lease all the heritage properties under its area for the next 20 years. Consequently, they will get financial revenue on a large scale, and these heritage properties will also be well maintained.

SDMC currently has more than 400 heritage properties. The corporation will start the process of online tender this month for leasing out all these properties.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that, according to the plan made by the corporation, the license will be given for a period of 20 years to be used for, coaching centers, restaurants as well as for certain other purposes. It will be the responsibility of the licensee to bear the financial burden for the maintenance, renovation, and improvement of the condition of these heritage buildings. SDMC will not spend any amount on the maintenance of these properties.

The Mayor also said that before putting these heritage properties into use, if the licensees want to make any changes in these properties, then according to the rules, they will have to take permission from the corporation as well as get permission from the heritage conversion committee.

The Aam Aadmi Party has already lodged a protest regarding this entire project. Councilors of the Aam Aadmi Party said that the leaders of the BJP governed corporation not only want to sell the historical heritage of the capital through this scheme but also want to fill their pockets with it.

