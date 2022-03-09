Bareilly: After postal ballots were discovered in a garbage truck in Baheri, located in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, on Wednesday, the election commission swung into action, removing Baheri Sub Divisional Magistrate Parul Tarar from her duties.

Samajwadi Party workers on Wednesday afternoon found three boxes, filled with ballot papers and other election-related material, inside a garbage collection vehicle belonging to Baheri municipality. The incident followed intense ruckus for hours, with top officials of the district eventually reaching the spot and pacifying workers-leaders of Samajwadi Party, ordering an inquiry into the matter.

SDM removed in Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly after ballot papers found in garbage truck

The district administration subsequently removed Sub Divisional Magistrate Parul Tarar. District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said Tarar's negligence had been proved in the case.

"Inconsistencies were found in the case; As a result, SDM, Baheri, and DPDO (Deputy DO) both have been removed," Dwivedi said, adding that replacements had been instituted for both the officials.

"So far, they are not facing any charges", he added, responding to queries, in reference to both Tarar and Deputy District Officer BK Singh.

Congress leader Srinivas BV, meanwhile, put up a video of the incident on Twitter, where locals were seen taking out chests containing ballot papers and seals from inside the garbage truck.

"Three chests filled with ballot papers and some seals found in a garbage cart in Bareilly.. Amazing things happening in UP", the Indian Youth Congress president said in the caption of the tweet.