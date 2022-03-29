Hyderabad: The intricate art of the sculptors who worked on the reconstruction of the Yadadri temple on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao led the Telangana government is worth appreciating. On October 11, 2016, on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), CM KCR initiated the reconstruction works of the Yadadri temple. A massive two and a half lakh tons of black stone were used for the temple. The stones were collected from the outskirts of the Guntur and Prakasam districts in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 800 sculptors, eight contractors, and 1,500 workers worked hard for 66 months for the temple reconstruction. Over 6,000 sculptures have been made by sculptors on the main temple premises. The government has taken over this temple reconstruction project with Rs 2000 crore. For the main temple, Rs 250 crores have been spent.

For Giri Pradakshina, a 5.5-km road has been constructed around the hill. Four 55-feet-high fair towers were lifted in four directions. To withstand the pressure, the towers were converted into Thrithala, Panchatala, and Saptatala domes, depending on the number of windows set up above, along with the door on the ground. The old temple with only two towers is now decorated with seven towers on all sides. The western(Padamati Gopuram) tower is 72 feet with a Sapthathala (seven head) tower.

Fivehead(Panchathala) with 55 feet tower on four sides, 33-feet three head on the northeast side have been constructed. It is as beautiful as the saptagiras with all seven towers. As many as 541 deities are carved on the temples and pillars in the temple. Scenes of Ramayana and Mahabharata epics have been carved on the outer prakaras and pillars. This is done with the analogy of the southern temples. The western Mahagopuram is all made up of rock like the Brihadeeswarar temple.

