New Delhi: A clash broke out between two groups of students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday. Scores of men were seen carrying wood sticks inside the campus. Two students were injured in the scuffle, police said. A video of the incident has surfaced. In the videos, masked students were seen with sticks. One of the students was wearing a JNU sweatshirt. Police said they would verify the authenticity of the videos circulating on social media. JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged that it was a failure of the security system of the JNU campus.

Aishe Ghosh said, "On November 9 also there was a slight clash between the students, but neither the administration nor the security reached at that time. Today again this violent clash took place between two groups in front of Narmada Hostel."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, "Today at about 5 pm, a PCR call was received that students are fighting at JNU near Narmada Hostel." On reaching the spot, it was revealed that there was a quarrel between two groups of JNU students over a personal issue, which led to a fight among them.

"We have received two MLC (medico-legal cases) so far. We have not received any complaint in this regard so far. As and when we receive it, necessary legal action will be taken," the officer said. In recent years, the university has witnessed several instances of violence involving Left-affiliated student outfits and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It is learnt that the fight between the two groups was due to an incident at a birthday party on Wednesday. A guy slapped a woman at the party. Following this, the guy, along with his friends, was attacked by some friends of the woman today. (With Agency Inputs)