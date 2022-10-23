Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): A scuffle broke out between members of a tribal community and a Christian community following the burial of a 35-year-old woman belonging to the tribal community who allegedly got converted to Christianity some time ago.

The incident took place in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh where the woman died on Thursday following a prolonged illness, but since then because of the scuffle funeral can't be performed. Later, in the presence of police, the funeral was performed on Saturday.

According to a villager, after the woman's death when family and community members went for burial members from the tribal community of the Bhatpal village refused to provide any space for the burial of the dead body. "The dispute continued on Friday as well, the tribal community came up with a condition that the deceased should be buried as the rituals of her original religion. However, the Christians remained adamant about the decision," he added.

As the scuffle intensified and people nearby started gathering, police reached the spot and tried to convince them. But both parties remained adamant about their demands. "Finally, under uproar, the body was cremated at a Christian cemetery around 4 pm on Saturday," the villager noted.

Confirming the same, villagers Jagnu Ram Gawde and Shyam Lal Potail said, "Janki Sori died on Thursday due to prolonged illness at the age of 35. Earlier her family had converted to Christianity so the people of Sarva Adivasi Samaj asked the family to return to the original religion but they refused following which the dispute broke out. However, later in the presence of police, the funeral was performed," they informed.