Bhatinda: Activists of Mulayam Sangharsh Morcha Punjab raised slogans against the government, holding black flags in their hands in Bathinda on Monday. The protesters were detained by the police. "Of course the country has become free but we are still slaves, due to which we are celebrating black day today, holding black flags in our hands," said Karamjit Singh one of the protesters.

"The Central and state governments have always exploited the poor people and if the demands are not met soon, the struggle will be intensified in the coming days," he added. The protestors sitting in custody said that earlier Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann used to "talk big" now he has a government and the police are pushing people who are fighting for their rights.