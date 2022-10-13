New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict in the Hijab ban case with one judge pronouncing in favor of the Hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka High Court, and the other one pronouncing against it. The matter was therefore directed to be heard by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

SC's split verdict on Karnataka Hijab ban: Explained in 10 points

Here is what both the judges said in their orders and what it entails in the case.