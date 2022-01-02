New Delhi: A female scribe on Saturday lodged a complaint with the Delhi police against unidentified persons for allegedly uploading her morphed picture on a website "with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women".

She shared a copy of the complaint, which was submitted online at south Delhi's CR Park Police Station, on her Twitter handle.

The woman journalist, who works with an online news portal, sought the police to register an FIR and order a probe against the unknown persons harassing and insulting Muslim women on social media and the internet.

"I was shocked to find out on January 1 that a website called bullibai.github.io had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. This needs immediate action, as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other independent women and journalists," the complaint said.

"I enclose snapshots of the said tweet directed at me herein as well as of other tweets. The term 'Bulli bai' itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal (bullibai.github.io) is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women," she stated.

The Delhi police have responded on Twitter and said that the matter has been taken cognisance of. Officials concerned have been directed to take appropriate action, the police said in the tweet.

It may be recalled that in July, a case was registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi police after it received a complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on an app.

Delhi police PRO, Chinmoy Biswal, had said, "Based on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal regarding 'Sulli Deals' mobile application, a case under section 354-A of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on Wednesday and investigation is taken up.



With agency inputs