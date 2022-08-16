Kurnool: A strange tradition is followed in Kondala Rayudu Temple, wherein devotees offer scorpions to please the deity. The temple is situated on a hilltop in Kodumuru of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. On the third Monday of every Shravan month, devotees from far-off districts flock to the temple to celebrate the special tradition.

It is believed that the wishes of the devotees who offer scorpions to the lord are fulfilled. They look for scorpions on the hilltop under the stones and hold them in their hands without any fear. This tradition is years old and is celebrated with the same amount of enthusiasm even today.