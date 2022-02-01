Prayagraj: Scores of devotees thronged the Sangam confluence for taking a holy dip during the Mauni Amavasya festival. Devotees started arriving at the Ganga Ghats of Prayagraj in the wee hours of Tuesday. Braving the cold wave, the faithful were seen taking the holy dip in the Sangam Confluence. Personnel from the River Police Department have been deputed at Triveni, VIP, Arrail, Ram, Dashasumer, Jhunsi and Chatnag Ghats. Besides, volunteers from civil and defence have been providing assistance to devotees visiting the several Ganga Ghats to take the holy bath.

Scores of devotees throng Prayagraj Sangam for Holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Narain Mishra, said, "Personnel from the traffic police department, river police, PAC jawans, ATS commandoes, mounted police and SDRF personnel have been deployed at the fairground. Deepwater barricading has been done at 22 Sangam Ghats. Besides, 200 CCTV cameras have been installed to keep watch on the movement of crowds at the fairground. Apart from this, we are using drones for keeping an eye on people's movement." "Till now, more than 25 lakh devotees have taken the holy dip and we are expecting the figure will touch one crore mark," said the SSP.